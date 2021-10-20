Jump on Davenport’s rainy forecast today

(DAVENPORT, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Davenport Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Davenport:

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.