Chico, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Chico

Chico Updates
 8 days ago

CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cWxOlml00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

City
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
