Daily Weather Forecast For Chico
CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
