Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0