Another cloudy day in Bend — make the most of it with these activities

(BEND, OR.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Bend, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bend:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 50 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.