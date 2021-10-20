Prep Volleyball: Class 1A, 2A, 3A, Second Round Play Tonight

HUNTSVILLE – The Sand Rock Lady Wildcats met a familiar foe in the third-place volleyball match of the Class 2A North Super Regional in Huntsville on Thursday. After losing a heartbreaker to Addison in the tournament semifinals 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 15-25, 13-15, Sand Rock met Spring Garden for the sixth time this season. Just like the other five, the Lady Wildcats were able to outlast the Lady Panthers in four sets 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17. In the match against Addison, Lanie Henderson delivered 15 kills, 12 digs and six blocks. Caley Garrett posted 38 digs. McKenna Ballenger added 49 assists and 15 digs. Katelyn St. Clair contributed 14 kills. Jadyn Foster collected 14 kills and 17 digs. Jacey Stephens came away with seven kills and two blocks. Chloe Stephens finished with three kills and 19 digs.

SAND ROCK, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO