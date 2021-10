The 3A East regional cross country meet was originally scheduled for Douglas but course conditions warranted a move to Worland. Jake Bishop of Worland took advantage of the change in scenery to win the boys' race in 16.51.92. Cameryn Spence of Douglas picked up the silver medal in this meet with a time is 17.12.89 with Ayden Loya of Torrington placed 3rd in 17.22.89. The 4th place finisher was Brodyn Lambert of Buffalo his teammate Zach Freise took 5th.

11 DAYS AGO