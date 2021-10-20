Daily Weather Forecast For Fargo
FARGO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
