Provo Weather Forecast

PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.