Daily Weather Forecast For Redding

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light Rain High 57 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain High 54 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



