College Football: Iowa’s Linderbaum and Hankins Honored

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was submitted in error. The one-page complaint, filed by an...
(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent rate in the third quarter, its slowest gain of the pandemic-era recovery, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted the expansion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Gross domestic product, a sum of all the goods and services...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday he had reached a “historic” framework with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, but he was still struggling for critical final support from skeptical colleagues for the hard-fought and dramatically scaled-back bill. Eager to have a deal in hand...
President Biden announced a new $1.75 trillion framework for a social spending plan in Congress to go along with the bipartisan infrastructure plan. The president admitted "no one got everything they wanted," but praised the compromise reached and what the legislation could accomplish.Oct. 28, 2021.
(CNN) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on Thursday "don't embarrass" President Joe Biden by voting down a $1 trillion infrastructure bill amid Biden's trip overseas, a warning that underscores the high stakes of the moment for the divided party as the President's agenda hangs in the balance. House...
