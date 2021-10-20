CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A seasonal and sunny Wednesday ahead

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in extreme...

Sunny days and a cool breeze ahead for the weekend

On the windy side this afternoon then winds weaken this evening. Sunny upper 70s. We'll drop to the low 50s with a few upper 40s in outlying areas tonight. Sunny both days. Saturday starts in the 40s then climbs to upper 70s to near 80. Sunday starts in 50s then climbs to low 80s.
CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what’s been an otherwise seasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, it’d be an understatement to say we’ll head into November pretty unsettled. Saturday is round two of this week’s one-two punch. Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The wind out of the north will keep temperatures in check, while we’ll start with some sunshine, clouds should fill in pretty quickly through the midday. (WBZ-TV graphic) After midnight, the initial raindrops start to fall. Initially these showers will be isolated, so if you want to head outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best bet. (WBZ-TV graphic) By Saturday afternoon, showers turn to heavy rain. Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. Additionally, the strong east wind will strengthen in the afternoon and evening, affecting mainly the coastline communities that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter. (WBZ-TV graphic) Fortunately the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween Weekend

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend. Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
