Bellingham Weather Forecast

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 59 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain High 57 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



