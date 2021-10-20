4-Day Weather Forecast For Duluth
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 45 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
