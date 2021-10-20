4-Day Weather Forecast For Duluth

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 45 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



