Rochester, MN

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Rochester

Rochester Daily
 8 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rochester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cWxNkwF00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rochester Daily

ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

