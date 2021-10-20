Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rochester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.