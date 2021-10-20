Weather Forecast For Elgin
ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
