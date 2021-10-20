Weather Forecast For Elgin

ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 56 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



