Energy Industry

Fossil fuel production 'dangerously out of sync' with global climate targets, UN warns

By Sam Meredith, @smeredith19
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations Environment Programme's annual production gap report found governments were on track to produce more than twice the levels of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be needed to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Ahead of the COP26 climate summit in just over...

www.cnbc.com

New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

These World Heritage Forests have gone from removing carbon from the atmosphere to emitting it

Human activity and climate change-fueled disasters have turned 10 of the planet’s internationally recognized forests, also known as World Heritage sites, from carbon absorbers into carbon emitters, researchers have found. The report from UNESCO found these sites can absorb approximately 190 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each...
ENVIRONMENT
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis express ‘huge concern’ over falling global oil supply capacity

RIYADH (Bloomberg) –Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

Estimated reserves put United States, Appalachia on global natural gas supply map

Thirty-nine percent of an estimated 3.8 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas and natural gas reserves are located in the “Atlantic” states, including Appalachian states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. These natural gas reserves place the United States as one of the world’s top natural gas producers, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Don’t ditch traditional energy stocks for solar just yet, two traders say

It's worth hanging onto traditional energy stocks despite the recent resurgence in solar names, two traders say. The popular Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is up nearly 10% this week, helped in part by Enphase Energy's surge after reporting record revenue for its third quarter. TAN is beating the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) in the past month, up almost 22% versus the XLE's 8.5% gain, but is still lagging year to date.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Labor doesn't have a 2030 target yet either – what do we know of the ALP's climate policy so far?

This week, the Morrison government finally released its plan to get Australia to net-zero emissions by 2050. Labor leader Anthony Albanese was quick to dismiss the Coalition policy, describing it as a mere “vibe” with “nothing new” in it. His climate spokesperson Chris Bowen added I’ve seen more detail in a fortune cookie. These are fair comments. But Labor’s climate policy is also light on detail and the party won’t announce its full climate plan until after international climate talks in Glasgow, which finish on November 12. What do we know about Labor’s policy so far? Will it be environmentally effective and fair? No...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China to hit peak emissions by 2030 under newly updated climate policies ahead of Cop26

China has published its updated climate policies immediately ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Amid fears the world’s most polluting nation would fail to update its existing commitments to rein in emissions, the updated plans formalise pledges the country has already made, but offer little that is new.These include the country’s 2060 net zero target, which was announced in September 2020, and a new confirmation that the country will seek to hit peak emissions by 2030, rather than around that date, as it had previously suggested.In the introduction to a statement setting out the country’s formal “nationally determined contributions”, however,...
ENVIRONMENT

