CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJiq7_0cWxNa6z00
Facebook Worker Discrimination FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the U.K. investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook failed to provide required information during the probe. It said it gave the platform multiple warnings and “considers that Facebook’s failure to comply was deliberate.″

The authority said it was the first time a company had been found to breach a so-called initial enforcement order by consciously refusing to report required information. Such orders are standard practice at the start of an investigation into a completed merger and are meant to prevent companies from further integrating while the probe takes place.

The company was fined 50 million pounds for breaching the order, and another 500,000 pounds for changing its chief compliance officer twice without consent.

“We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations,'' Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA said in a statement. “This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law.''

Facebook said it would review the decision and consider its options.

“We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved,'' the media giant said.

The authority launched an investigation in June last year into the takeover of the GIF-sharing platform amid worries about a “substantial lessening of competition.″

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Data Center Knowledge

Amazon Challenges Record $865 Million EU Data-Protection Fine

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. appealed a record 746 million-euro ($865 million) penalty for allegedly violating the European Union’s tough data-protection rules. The appeal was filed at the Luxembourg Administrative Tribunal on Friday, according to Luxembourg court spokesman Henri Eippers. The challenge comes after CNPD, Luxembourg’s data protection regulator, where Amazon...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#Giphy#Cma#Gif
TechCrunch

Facebook fined $70M for flouting Giphy order made by UK watchdog

It’s the first time the U.K.’s competition watchdog has found a company to have breached this type of order — by “consciously refusing to report all the required information”, as it puts it. So that looks like an epic win for Facebook’s current PR strategy of not giving two f***s...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Facebook fined a record £50m by UK competition watchdog

Facebook has been fined £50.5m ($70m) by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which accuses it of deliberately breaking rules. The CMA said Facebook had not provided information, ignored many warnings, and committed a "major breach". The firm denies deliberately breaking rules. There are also reports that its parent...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Facebook fined $70 million for withholding information about Giphy acquisition

A UK watchdog has fined Facebook £50 million ($70 million USD) for purposely concealing information about its Giphy acquisition (via TechCrunch). Facebook began its $400 million acquisition of Giphy in 2020, and even members of Congress thought it was a bad idea. The company’s dealings with the massive GIF-making hub...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Facebook Fined $69.9M By UK For Flouting Rules On Giphy Acquisition

The U.K.’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) has fined Facebook, inc. (NASDAQ: FB) $69.6 million for breaching a June 2020 initial enforcement order (IEO) mandated by the agency during its investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy. What Happened: The CMA announced that the issuance of an IEO was...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Competition watchdog fines Facebook £50.5million over Giphy takeover: UK government slaps down US tech giant and insists it keeps new gif-generator arm separate from core business amid investigation

Facebook has been fined £50.5million by the UK competition regulator for breaching an order imposed during an investigation into its purchase of GIF platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook deliberately failed to comply with its order - and the penalty stands as a warning that no firm is above the law.
TECHNOLOGY
ShareCast

Facebook fined £50m by UK regulator over Giphy deal

CMA says social media firm refused to hand over information. Social media giant Facebook has been fined £50.5m for failing to prove it was complying with the competition regulator during a probe into the firm’s takeover of GIF sharing platform Giphy. $324.05. 15:00 22/10/21. -5.22%. -$17.83. 15,428.27. 15:00 22/10/21. -0.40%
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

UK's Shell Energy to take on customers of failed supplies GOTO Energy

(Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it has appointed Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa)'s power retail business Shell Energy to take on customers Goto Energy Ltd. GOTO Energy Ltd, which supplied some 22,000 domestic customers, ceased trading on Monday, becoming the 12th UK energy firm to fail...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
infosecwriteups.com

Exposing millions of critical data on Kerala Civil Supplies Website!

Hello, My name is Krishnadev P Melevila, I am a self-learned Cyber-Security researcher and a web application penetration tester. I started to test some random sites, Then my thought go like this. “Why only private companies? Are the government websites with millions of sensitive data are safe?”. So the first...
INDIA
techxplore.com

Facebook accuses Ukrainian programmer of selling 178 million users' data, files lawsuit

Facebook is suing a Ukrainian programmer for allegedly scraping and selling publicly accessible information from millions of Facebook users. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of California federal court, accuses freelance programmer Alexander Alexandrovich Solonchenko of using automated means to scrape phone numbers and Facebook user IDs off roughly 178 million accounts in 2018 and 2019.
INTERNET
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Facebook grilled by UK lawmakers making online safety rules

LONDON — (AP) — British lawmakers grilled Facebook on Thursday over how it handles online safety as European countries move to rein in the power of social media companies. Facebook's head of safety said the tech giant supports regulation and has no business interest in providing people with an “unsafe experience.”
TECHNOLOGY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — An embattled Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.
INTERNET
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Meta: Facebook announces new company name

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the company will be known as Meta going forward. “It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do,” Zuckerberg said during a keynote speech as the Facebook Connect conference. “To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to announce that starting today our company is now Meta.”
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
76K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy