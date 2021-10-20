CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 196 commentary team, broadcast plans: Paul Felder calls Marvin Vettori's main event

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 196 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 196 broadcast

The noted UFC Apex plays host to UFC Fight Night 195

The entire UFC Fight Night 196 lineup streams on ESPN+ for residents in the U.S.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 1 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 196 desk analysts

Michael Chiesa

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk host with UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa, who will join as an analyst.

UFC Fight Night 196 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 196 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will take the reins from Bruce Buffer as he’s set to introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC Fight Night 196 cageside commentators

Michael Bisping

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, as he will command play-by-play alongside two color commentators: former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and retired lightweight contender Paul Felder.

Ahead of fight night, middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, who meets Paulo Costa in the main event, has expressed criticism over Felder’s recent commentary.

Gallery

Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori at UFC 263: Best photos

