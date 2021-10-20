Myrtle Beach Weather Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.