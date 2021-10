Facebook has been fined £50.5 million by the UK’s competition regulator in the first case of its kind.The social network was punished over its acquisition of Giphy, a platform that allows people to share GIF images.It is just the latest in a range of regulatory issues for Facebook, which is also facing suggestions that it should be broken up and have WhatsApp and Instagram split off into separate businesses.In the latest Giphy case, Facebook was accused of failing to provide important information to the competition regulator into the acquisition.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the acquisition...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO