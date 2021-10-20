CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday set for rain in Lake Charles — 3 ways to make the most of it

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 8 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lake Charles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Charles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cWxMiD000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

