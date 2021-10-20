CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Weather Forecast

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 8 days ago

ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWxMcue00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

