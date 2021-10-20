Daily Weather Forecast For Yakima
YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
