Bloomington Weather Forecast
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0