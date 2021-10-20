Bloomington Weather Forecast

BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.