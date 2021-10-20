Billings Daily Weather Forecast

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



