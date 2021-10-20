CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Daily Weather Forecast

Billings News Flash
 8 days ago

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cWxMUni00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

