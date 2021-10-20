CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria Daily Weather Forecast

Santa Maria Journal
 8 days ago

SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cWxMPO500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

