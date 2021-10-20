Santa Maria Daily Weather Forecast
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0