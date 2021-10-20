Weather Forecast For Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
