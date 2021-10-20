Weather Forecast For Cedar Rapids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Digest
 8 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cWxML6P00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Cedar Rapids, IA
