Saginaw Daily Weather Forecast

SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



