Newark, DE

Daily Weather Forecast For Newark

Newark Bulletin
 8 days ago

NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cWxMISE00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Newark, DE
With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

