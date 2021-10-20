CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Columbia

Columbia Daily
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cWxMHZV00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

