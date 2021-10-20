Daily Weather Forecast For Columbia
COLUMBIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
