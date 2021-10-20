CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 8 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Melbourne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melbourne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cWxMGgm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melbourne, FL
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
157
Followers
319
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy