Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
