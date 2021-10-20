CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Tyler

TYLER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

