Visalia Weather Forecast

VISALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.