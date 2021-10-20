4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0