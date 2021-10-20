4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 mph



