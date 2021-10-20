South Bend Daily Weather Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.