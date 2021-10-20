South Bend Daily Weather Forecast
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
