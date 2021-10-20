Daily Weather Forecast For Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
