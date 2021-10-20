Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
