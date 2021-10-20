4-Day Weather Forecast For Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
