U.S. Politics

Bo Thompson: Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy on Booster Shots

By johnmoore1110
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP89i_0cWxLYMp00

Source: Morsa Images / Getty

Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy joins Bo Thompson and Beth Troutman to clarify the somewhat confusing topic of Covid-19 booster shots – when to get them, how many to get, and whether or not the vaccine booster manufacturer needs to match the original vaccine manufacturer.

