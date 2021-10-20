Daily Weather Forecast For Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0