Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Schenectady Daily
 8 days ago

SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cWxLUpv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Schenectady, NY
