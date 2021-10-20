Schenectady Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0