Weather Forecast For Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.