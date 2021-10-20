Weather Forecast For Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
