CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Weather Forecast For Topeka

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 8 days ago

TOPEKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cWxLQJ100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Topeka Voice

Topeka Voice

Topeka, KS
115
Followers
324
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy