Olympia Daily Weather Forecast
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
