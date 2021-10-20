CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cWxLJNA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

