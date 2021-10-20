4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
