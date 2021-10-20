York Weather Forecast
YORK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
