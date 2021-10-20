CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

A rainy Wednesday in Green Bay — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 8 days ago

(GREEN BAY, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Green Bay Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green Bay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cWxLBJM00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
129
Followers
321
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy