Rose, NE

Rose Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rose, NE
With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

